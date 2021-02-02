Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash on Highway 12 in town of Roxbury, authorities say

A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on crash Monday afternoon on Highway 12 in the town of Roxbury, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Deputies and Sauk Prairie Fire and EMS were dispatched at 2:23 p.m. to the crash on Highway 12 near Breunig Road, in the town of Roxbury. Lt. Chris Larsh said in a report.

The preliminary investigation found that a Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old man was traveling east in the westbound lanes of 12 and struck a westbound Jeep Compass driven by a 25-year-old man, Larsh said.

The Focus driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Compass driver was transported to Sauk Prairie Hospital with serious injuries that were not life threatening, Larsh said.

Names were not released pending notification of family of the driver who was killed and the outcome of the investigation, Larsh said.

Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.