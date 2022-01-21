 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wrong-way driver injured, facing charges after crash into semi on Highway 151, authorities say
A wrong-way driver was injured and will face charges after a crash into a semi Friday morning on Highway 151 in the town of Blue Mounds, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on Highway 151 and Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

Andrew T. Sarsany, 25, of Verona, was driving a silver Volkswagen Touareg eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 151 when he struck a semi-tractor trailer driven by Robert S. Anderson, 58, of McFarland, Schaffer said.

Sarsany was taken to University Hospital with unknown injuries and charges are pending following his medical assessment, Schaffer said.

Anderson was not injured in the crash, which closed Highway 151 for several hours.

