A Beaver Dam man who was driving in the wrong lanes of a Dodge County highway last week, causing a crash that killed a Sun Prairie man, has died, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office said Monday that Eric Hagenbart, 39, died on Saturday at Aurora Hospital in Summit, near Oconomowoc, where he had been taken by medical helicopter.
On May 26, Hagenbart was driving north in the southbound lanes of Highway 151 in the town of Trenton, about halfway between Waupun and Beaver Dam, when his vehicle struck a southbound car head-on, the sheriff's office said. The driver of the southbound car, Ryan Schmitz, 24, was killed.
Alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.