Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash with semi on Highway 14, Fitchburg police say

A wrong-way driver died in a head-on crash of his SUV with a semi-tractor trailer on Highway 14 on Wednesday night, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Fitchburg police and emergency personnel responded to the crash on southbound Highway 14, just south of Lacy Road, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

They found a 27-year-old man who had been ejected from his SUV and was dead. Investigators determined the man had been driving the SUV north on Highway 14 in the southbound lanes and collided with the southbound semi, Hartwick said.

There was heavy fog in the area before the crash, but it isn’t known if weather conditions played a role in the crash, Hartwick said.

The semi driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Hartwick said.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, Hartwick said.

Southbound Highway 14 was closed for about 4 ½ hours.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was release. Identification of the man who was killed will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office, Hartwick said.

