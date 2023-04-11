A Stoughton man who was not legally allowed to drive was charged Tuesday with homicide by intoxicated driving for a fatal crash on Interstate 39-90 early Friday that happened when he was driving in the wrong direction of traffic, likely without headlights.

A criminal complaint also charged Jesse T. Boley, 26, with second-degree reckless endangerment and knowingly driving while suspended causing death for the crash at about 2:48 a.m. in the city of Madison that killed an Illinois man.

Boley appeared in court Tuesday before Dane County Court Commissioner Jason Hanson in a wheelchair with a cast on his right leg. Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes said while she argued for $50,000 cash bail that Boley had already been cited three times this year alone for driving while his license was suspended and should not have been driving.

"He has shown he has a disregard for the rules," Keyes said.

Hanson agreed to set bail at $50,000, citing the 24 times Boley has been cited since 2018 in state and municipal courts for such things as driving without a license, without insurance and with a vehicle that wasn't registered.

The name of the 58-year-old Peoria, Illinois, man who died in the crash has not been released by the State Patrol or the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

According to the complaint:

The State Patrol was notified by a witness that the driver of a white pickup truck was seen near the Highway 151 interchange traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-39-90-94. A few minutes later, a crash was reported on I-39-90 just south of the Cottage Grove Road overpass, about 4 miles away.

A man in a silver Dodge Avenger was pronounced dead at the scene. Both the Dodge and the pickup truck, a Chevy Silverado, had heavy front-end damage.

As a trooper approached the Silverado he could see a man later identified as Boley crawling toward the right shoulder, and could smell "an odor of intoxicants" coming from the man and in the interior of the Silverado.

Boley's speech was slurred and his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. He was injured and could not stand up.

Boley said he didn't know how the crash happened or why he was driving in the wrong direction. Asked if he had consumed any alcohol, Boley at first said "not much," then said "not a drop." He also said he had "no alcohol whatsoever."

Boley said he had told the trooper earlier he had "not much" because "not much is zero."

The trooper found Boley was carrying 14 Adderall pills, a vape pen that tested positive for the active ingredient in marijuana and another vape pen suspected of being used for marijuana.

A witness told the State Patrol that she was driving north in the right lane and the Dodge was in the middle lane when the Silverado, headed in the wrong direction, collided head-on with the Dodge.

The witness said she thought the Silverado's headlights were off because she never saw them coming toward her until the last moment, when the driver turned them on for a split second before the crash.

The complaint notes that a blood sample was taken from Boley but no results were stated in the complaint.

Photos: Looking back at deadly 100-car pileup on foggy interstate in 2008