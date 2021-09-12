Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on Highway 51 in town of Dunn, authorities say

A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn on Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, emergency responders were called to the multi-vehicle crash on Highway 51, just north of Lake Kegonsa Road, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a statement.
The preliminary investigation determined that a 2021 Toyota Camry with one occupant was traveling north on 51 in the southbound lane at high speed, causing a 2012 Dodge Durango that was heading south in the southbound lane to swerve into the ditch to avoid the Camry, Torres said.
The Camry continued north in the southbound lanes and struck a 2021 Hyundai Elantra head on, causing the Elantra to roll several times before coming to rest on its roof, Torres said.
A 2012 Honda Accord that was on 51 was able to avoid the initial crash, but was struck on the windshield by flying debris, Torres said.
The 47-year-old woman who was the lone occupant and driver of the Elantra was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 39-year-old man who was driving the Camry was taken by helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries, Torres said.
The drivers and occupants of the Durango and Accord were uninjured, Torres said.
Names were not being released pending notification of family and completion of the investigation, Torres said.
Highway 51 remained closed until about 5:30 a.m.