Three males who burst into a Near East Side home Sunday night thought they were going to steal money from the occupants, but the invaders were either in the wrong house or targeted the wrong people.
The armed robbery happened at about 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Johnson Street, Madison police said.
Nobody was injured.
The couple living in the home, a 36-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man, invited a 26-year-old man over for dinner, and were at the table when the three men came in through an unlocked back door.
"One had a gun and another grabbed a large kitchen knife off a counter," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
All three demanded money and also intimated they knew the residents were drug dealers.
"The shocked and scared victims assured them they had just moved in and had nothing to do with illicit activities," DeSpain said.
The robbers took cellphones from the three victims, as well as cash from the dinner guest who tried to buy his phone back.
"They took his money, kept the phone and drove off in a dark-colored older sedan," DeSpain said.
The first robber is black, 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, short beard or facial stubble, wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hooded sweatshirt underneath and dark navy pants.
The second robber is black, 16 to 20 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall, clean shaven, wearing bright blue sweatpants.
The third robber is black, 16 to 20 years old, clean shaven, wearing sweatpants and a jacket.
