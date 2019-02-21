Try 1 month for 99¢
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A couple at home on Madison's South Side was shaken up Wednesday night when two armed men went into their apartment and demanded to know where the "coke" was.

The couple had no idea what they were talking about.

The 66-year-old woman had a handgun pointed at her head, while the 59-year-old man had his wallet and cellphone taken before the robbers left.

"Detectives believe the two home invaders may have hit the wrong apartment," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Petra Place.

"The men entered through an unlocked door and immediately wanted to know where the 'coke' was kept," DeSpain said. "Both victims were rattled when officers arrived, explaining they do not use or peddle drugs."

The suspects are black males in their 30s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, average build, both wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and one having a goatee.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.