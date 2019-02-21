A couple at home on Madison's South Side was shaken up Wednesday night when two armed men went into their apartment and demanded to know where the "coke" was.
The couple had no idea what they were talking about.
The 66-year-old woman had a handgun pointed at her head, while the 59-year-old man had his wallet and cellphone taken before the robbers left.
"Detectives believe the two home invaders may have hit the wrong apartment," said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
It happened at about 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of Petra Place.
"The men entered through an unlocked door and immediately wanted to know where the 'coke' was kept," DeSpain said. "Both victims were rattled when officers arrived, explaining they do not use or peddle drugs."
The suspects are black males in their 30s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, average build, both wearing gray hooded sweatshirts and one having a goatee.
'Everyone is going to die!' drunken bus rider said before knocking out man's tooth, Madison police say
Madison man charged with reckless homicide for Park Street overdose death
Sweet-talking thief arrested in Monroe, allegedly talked his way into cash, authorities say
Man banned from Downtown street arrested again, Madison police say
Invited in out of the cold, homeless man was subsequently beaten, Madison police say
Woman shot in Clinton, suspect arrested, police say
Auto theft suspect now facing burglary charges, Madison police say
Madison man arrested for alleged 7th drunken driving offense, police say
North Freedom man arrested for alleged 10th OWI
Probation and jail ordered for Madison man connected to 2017 homicide of woman
Madison man charged with sexually exploiting teen girl ordered to remain in jail, judge finds probable cause