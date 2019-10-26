About 15 minutes after shots were reported fired outside a Far East Side bar early Saturday morning, a man showed up at a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Madison police reported.
Police were called to Club LaMark, 1525 N. Stoughton Road, about 12:45 a.m. Saturday on the report of shots fired, Sgt. Paul Jacobsen said in a statement.
Arriving officers determined a disturbance occurred inside the bar and then continued outside near the parking lot, with a man shooting at another man outside, Jacobsen said.
The 36-year-old man who showed up at the hospital with the gunshot wound told police he was shot outside of Club LaMark and driven to the hospital by a friend, Jacobsen said.
The shooter was described as a man with dreadlocks.
Officers were interviewing multiple people and the investigation was continuing early Saturday morning, Jacobsen said.
Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call Madison police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.
