 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wounded man shows up at hospital after fight, shooting Sunday night, Fitchburg police say
alert

Wounded man shows up at hospital after fight, shooting Sunday night, Fitchburg police say

Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

A wounded man showed up at a local hospital after a fight and shooting Sunday night, Fitchburg police reported.

At about 8 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man who had been shot arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Police determined the incident began in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Eggiman Road around 7:30 p.m. Investigators learned that a fight had broken out at a party, and at some point during the altercation the man was shot, Hartwick said.

Those involved in the disturbance are believed to know each other, Hartwick said, adding that no arrests have been made and no additional information was being released as the investigation continues.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics