Wounded man shows up at hospital after fight, shooting Sunday night, Fitchburg police say

A wounded man showed up at a local hospital after a fight and shooting Sunday night, Fitchburg police reported.
At about 8 p.m. Sunday, a 40-year-old man who had been shot arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening wound, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
Police determined the incident began in a parking lot in the 2800 block of Eggiman Road around 7:30 p.m. Investigators learned that a fight had broken out at a party, and at some point during the altercation the man was shot, Hartwick said.
Those involved in the disturbance are believed to know each other, Hartwick said, adding that no arrests have been made and no additional information was being released as the investigation continues.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.