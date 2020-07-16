Would-be thief couldn’t get SUV out of stack of cars in North Side driveway, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A would-be thief couldn’t get an SUV out of a stack of cars in a North Side driveway Wednesday morning and abandoned the effort, Madison police reported.

There were five vehicles parked in driveway on School Road about 5:30 a.m. when the would-be thief found an SUV unlocked with a key inside, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

However, the SUV was parked in by a couple of the other vehicles. The would-be thief attempted to get it out of the stack by driving it into the others, and four vehicles suffered minor to moderate damage, DeSpain said.

The SUV ultimately was abandoned and left running still in the driveway as the thief fled, DeSpain said.

