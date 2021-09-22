 Skip to main content
Would-be robbery victim escapes on foot after man pulls gun on Southwest Side, Madison police say
Would-be robbery victim escapes on foot after man pulls gun on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A would-be robbery victim escaped on foot after a man pulled a gun on him Tuesday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of the 4600 block of Verona Road for an attempted armed robbery, Sgt. Daniel Sherrick said in a statement.

Officers determined that a man wearing a black medical mask and black jacket pointed a semi-automatic pistol at a man and demanded all of his cash, Sherrick said.

The man fled to a nearby business and contacted police, Sherrick said.

No shots were reported and the would-be victim was not injured, Sherrick said

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

