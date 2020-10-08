Would-be kidnappers of Michigan governor trained in Cambria, planned 'trial' in Wisconsin

A plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer from her vacation home and overthrow Michigan's government, which resulted Thursday in the arrests of 13 people, has Wisconsin connections.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, the plan was to bring Whitmer to a “secure location” in Wisconsin and put her on “trial” for what it said was treason. The complaint does not say where that location was to be.

Six men were charged in federal court and face up to life in prison, while another seven were charged in state court in Michigan, accused of trying to target police and the state Capitol.

An FBI affidavit, filed with the criminal complaint, says the six men charged in federal court plotted for months, consulting and training with members of a group that federal authorities described as a militia, and undertaking rehearsals in August and September.

At least one training session occurred in Wisconsin, according to the document.