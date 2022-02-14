Worth more than gold: Problem of catalytic converter theft in Madison isn't going away

Jean Cudnohfsky couldn’t believe how brazen the thieves were who tried to steal the catalytic converter from her Toyota Prius as it sat in the driveway of her house at 10:30 p.m. one quiet Sunday in December.

“I thought something like that would happen in the middle of the night when everyone’s asleep,” said Cudnohfsky, a retired librarian who lives in the Tenney-Lapham neighborhood on Madison’s Near East Side.

Cudnohfsky’s adult daughter heard the commotion and alerted her. As her daughter called the police, Cudnohfsky walked out onto her porch to disrupt the thieves.

Right after, Cudnohfsky went to East Madison Toyota and spent $350 to get a shield put over her catalytic converter.

“I thought, ‘I don’t want to have to worry every night about what’s going on out there,’” she said.

Catalytic converters have been the target of thefts in recent years because the critical emissions-control devices contain precious metals including rhodium (worth $18,450 per ounce as of Sunday) that is almost 10 times as valuable as gold ($1,866 per ounce). They also have palladium ($2,255) and platinum ($1,030).

Congress passed the Clean Air Act of 1970, which created air-quality standards and led to a requirement that all cars have catalytic converters.

There is now a huge demand for the metals because China recently implemented stricter vehicle emission rules.

The prices of precious metals have increased because of low mining production in recent years, and the COVID-19 pandemic only heightened the trend.

“Depending on the broader world or the national market for these materials, converters can be worth hundreds to thousands of dollars,” said Madison police Midtown District Capt. Jason Freedman.

He said there’s a market for somebody to steal a converter and sell it to another party, who puts it on another vehicle that doesn’t have one.

“But the biggest issue is the stealing of the converters and they’re scrapped for precious metals that are involved in their construction. So these converters go to recyclers or other businesses that can essentially tear these down into their base components.”

The trade publication Repairer Driven News said a catalytic converter can bring a thief up to $1,500.

Late last month seven Missouri residents were indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to transport thousands of stolen catalytic converters across state lines as part of a multi-million-dollar business following a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, joint, law enforcement probe.

“A scourge of catalytic converter thefts on a breathtaking scale had a significant impact on the Springfield community over the past two years,” U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a statement. “Not only were numerous individual car owners victimized, but several non-profit organizations and churches were also victimized. We worked closely with our law enforcement partners to shut down this criminal conspiracy and bring those responsible to justice.”

Hundreds of cases

Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said her department had nearly 500 cases of catalytic converter thefts last year.

Cases can include multiple catalytic converters being stolen. For example, she said, one car may have two converters, or thieves will go in and clean out a fleet of vehicles. These situations would only generate one case.

The Dane County Humane Society had two catalytic converters stolen from its vehicles parked in its lot on Feb. 2. Less than two miles away, on Feb. 7, suspects stole three catalytic converters off vehicles belonging to Alpine Insulation.

Fryer said the Police Department has an officer working with the City Attorney’s Office to stiffen the punishment for businesses buying stolen catalytic converters.

“This is not a problem that is going away,” she said, adding that arrests in these cases are hard because people will say the converters were removed from a salvaged vehicle and officers can’t go back and track them down to a specific vehicle.

Other states have mandated that people who purchase catalytic coverages require the seller to include the VIN and title of the vehicle the converter was removed from, she said. “This is likely a law change requirement,” she said.

Under a proposed state law, anyone selling a catalytic converter to a scrap dealer would need to be 18 years old and would have to show identification and proof of ownership.

If a scrap dealer doesn’t comply with the law, he or she could face a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail.

Damages costly

“On average, after going through hundreds of reports, these types of thefts cause around $1,500 in damages,” Fryer said. “This does not include lost wages or services to a business that has their vehicle inoperable for a period of time.”

When thieves cut off catalytic converters, they can sometimes damage oxygen sensors, she added. Madison police crime analysts have read reports of some cars needing $2,000 to $2,500 in repairs.

Julie Laundrie, the Police Department’s public records custodian, said the data isn’t exact because the crime is recorded as “theft of car part” and officers aren’t required to enter what part it was.

But records show that in 2019 there were 16 such crimes. That number jumped to 125 in 2020 and 499 in 2021.

Freedman said historically the thefts have been driven by a handful of people who eventually get caught. It’s more organized now and it’s not always local people.

It’s organized crime across a region of several states, he said. “So, their ability to be more prolific over a short period of time has increased.”

A November report from the Highway Loss Data Institute shows that the second-generation Toyota Prius is 40 times more likely to be subject to theft claims than the average vehicle. In 2020, the theft claim frequency for the 2004-2009 Toyota Prius was 58.1 claims for 1,000 insured vehicles.

More precious metals are needed for the catalytic converter in a hybrid because of the hybrid engine’s heat demands.

In the past two years, Eric Powers of EV Powers Hybrid Battery Service and Repair, has installed about 75 shields, mostly on Priuses, at a cost of about $325 per car.

Shield is deterrent

He said the shield acts as a deterrent, like having a bike lock on a bike. “They go look down a row of cars in a neighborhood, and if yours doesn’t have (a shield), they’ll hit your car.”

Powers, who lives in Sauk City but works out of Sector67, a membership-based community workshop on Madison’s East Side, has four Priuses, and put shields on all of them except one that had a less valuable catalytic converter.

“They shouldn’t have wanted to steal it, and I live three blocks from the police station, but they stole it,” he said.

Cars can be driven without their catalytic converters, but Powers said they’re extremely loud. “Being a mechanic, though, I was able to fix it that day because I already had a converter ready. I had a shield ready, but for most people, they’re going to have to wait to get the parts, and driving around is loud and scary.”

It can take one day to three weeks to get a catalytic converter part in, depending on make and model of the vehicle, said Sven Kroner, owner of Applegate Auto. Besides Priuses, he said he also sees Ford Econoline vans because their catalytic converters are easy to get off.

Mark Conroy said when the catalytic converter was stolen in December from his 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV on Madison’s Near West Side, it was so loud he couldn’t drive it.

“It was scary because I didn’t realize what had happened,” Conroy said. “I got in my car after it happened and my car was making this insanely loud noise and I had no idea what it was. I’m not mechanically inclined. I never have been.”

After he drove a block without it getting better, he got underneath and looked, and said from the front wheels to the back of the car, the whole exhaust piece was missing.

“I knew exactly what had happened because it happened to a friend of mine before,” Conroy said.

SUVs can be targets because they sit higher off the ground and are easier to crawl under.

Conroy faced $2,700 in repairs, but said he was lucky to only have to pay a $500 insurance deductible. His insurance also has a rental clause, so he was able to get a rental car during the week his car was in the shop.

Tim Jacobson, of Monona, had the catalytic converter from his Honda Pilot stolen when it was parked at the Dutch Mill Park & Ride on Madison’s Southeast Side last June. His wife parked her Prius in the same lot, but hers was left untouched.

Jacobson said he was surprised to learn the Park & Ride didn’t have cameras. He said he called the state Department of Transportation, which has jurisdiction over the lot, and was told it can’t afford cameras at park and rides.

“The Madison police were very helpful with their report and they responded within a few hours,” Jacobson said, which was helpful for getting his insurance payment.

Having cameras at the park and rides makes sense and would be money well spent, he said. “It seems like a prime spot for this crime to happen.”

Steve Theisen, a manager at the state DOT, said the department has heard reports of stolen catalytic converters at park and ride lots.

“We direct people to contact local law enforcement. Local law enforcement routinely patrol the lots, often for parking violations,” he said.

“In regards to cameras at the park and ride lots, WisDOT does not install cameras due to maintenance and operation costs,” Theisen said.

Jacobson said he’s not interested in installing a shield because the cost would be similar to what he had to pay out of pocket after insurance. He said he and his wife usually keep their cars in the garage.

“That was about the only time,” he said. “So, we’re kind of tentative on keeping it in a public spot overnight anymore.”

