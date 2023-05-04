A Cottage Grove business shut down for the day Thursday after employees received threats directed at the business from a 35-year-old former coworker, Cottage Grove police said.
About a dozen employees at PFS TECO at 1507 Matt Pass were sent home, and police found the former employee in Middleton. Police did not release his name but say he's been tentatively charged with making terrorist threats, disorderly conduct while armed, and unlawful use of communications systems.
PFS TECO makes manufactured homes and building and other products. Cottage Grove Police Chief Mark Garry said the business is to reopen Friday.
