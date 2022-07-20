Worker killed in Palmyra construction accident

A worker died after falling from a scaffold onto a metal stake late Wednesday morning in the Jefferson County village of Palmyra, officials said.
Emergency workers were called to the accident in the 100 block of Violet Street just after 11:30 a.m., the village's Public Safety Department said in a
notice on its website. The worker, whose name and gender were not released pending notification of the person's family, did not have a pulse and was not breathing when paramedics arrived. Cutting the stake and lifesaving measures were not successful, the department said, and the worker died at the scene.
The area of Violet Street where the death occurred was closed for several hours. The company or companies overseeing work at the site were not identified by officials.
The incident remains under investigation by the Public Safety Department, the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.
In photos and video: From the scene of the Graceland Cemetery shooting and outside the hospital
Funeral mourners, dressed in purple and white, are outside the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital Thursday afternoon after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer while fleeing police. Purple was King’s favorite color.
Mark Hertzberg, special to The Journal Times
Funeral mourners, dressed in purple and white, are outside the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital Thursday afternoon after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer while fleeing police. Purple was King’s favorite color.
Mark Hertzberg, special to The Journal Times
Funeral mourners, dressed in purple and white, are outside the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Purple was King’s favorite color. / Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the Thursday funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King, who died Friday, May 20, after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop.
Mark Hertzberg
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Law enforcement officers and onlookers fill the street outside Graceland Cemetery in Racine after multiple people were shot Thursday afternoon during a burial for Da'Shontay King, a father of four killed while fleeing from police May 20.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ,
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Multiple people are reported to have been shot Thursday during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King. Evidence markers, many of them marking apparent bullets and casings, were scattered within and outside the cemetery.
Mark Hertzberg, special to The Journal TImes
Multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
The burial site is seen after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Purple was King’s favorite color. / Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
The burial site is seen after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Purple was King’s favorite color. / Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Police are seen outside the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Police are seen outside the emergency room at Ascension All Saints Hospital after multiple people are reported to have been shot during the funeral at Graceland Cemetery for Da’Shontay “Day Day” King who died Friday May 20 after being shot by a Racine police officer following a foot chase after an attempted traffic stop. Mark Hertzberg - Special to The Journal Times
Mark Hertzberg
Four law enforcement officers walk along the fence that borders Graceland Cemetery Thursday afternoon.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ,
A Mount Pleasant Police officer establishes the crime scene area Thursday.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ,
A Mount Pleasant Police officer establishes the crime scene area Thursday.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ,
Shell casings and evidence markers are seen on Lathrop Avenue between Haven Avenue and Graceland Boulevard Thursday afternoon.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ,
Officers investigate after shots were fired in or near Graceland Cemetery Thursday afternoon.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ,
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.