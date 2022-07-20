Worker killed in Palmyra construction accident

Emergency workers were called to the accident in the 100 block of Violet Street just after 11:30 a.m., the village's Public Safety Department said in a notice on its website. The worker, whose name and gender were not released pending notification of the person's family, did not have a pulse and was not breathing when paramedics arrived. Cutting the stake and lifesaving measures were not successful, the department said, and the worker died at the scene.