A worker was injured and a passing vehicle was damaged Friday after a construction crane dropped material from about 40 feet up, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The crane was operating at the corner of Regent and Orchard streets around 11:20 a.m. when the materials it was lifting fell to the ground, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said.

While the driver of the vehicle was not injured, a construction worker was taken to the hospital for "serious but non-life threatening injuries," Schuster said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The crane was there as part of a project to adding apartment units above Lucky's 1313 Brew Pub at 1313 Regent St. The accident prompted authorities to shut down Regent Street between Orchard Street and Randall Avenue for about 10 minutes while the area was cleared, Schuster said.

Art of the Everyday: A recap of May in photos from Wisconsin State Journal photographers