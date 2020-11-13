Worker critically injured in fall from scaffolding at South Side construction site, authorities say

A worker was critically injured Thursday morning in a fall from scaffolding into an elevator pit at a South Side construction site, authorities reported.

Fire crews were dispatched around 9:40 a.m. to the construction site at Lake Point Drive and Waunona Woods Court for a person who fell down an elevator pit, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Bernadette Galvez said in a statement.

A Madison man was working from the scaffolding when he fell 35 to 40 feet into an elevator pit. Other workers assisted the man out from under the scaffolding and bricks and brought him out of the hole to paramedics, Galvez said.

The worker, who was talking to the crews, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition with head and internal injuries, Madison Police Department spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was contacted, DeSpain said.

