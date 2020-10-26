Worker battered, security guard injured as cell phone thieves hit West Towne Mall, Madison police say

A U.S. Cellular employee was battered and a security guard injured as cell phone thieves hit a West Towne Mall kiosk on Saturday night, Madison police reported.

The U.S. Cellular employee said three man and a woman used a small cutting tool to take four cell phones worth more than $4.500 from the kiosk about 7:45 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The worker chased the thieves and was struck in the face by one of the men, resulting in a trip to the hospital for stitches, DeSpain said.

The security guard tracked the stolen phones to a rented SUV that was parked in the West Towne lot. It was running, unoccupied and unlocked, with several of the phones inside, DeSpain said.

While attempting to turn the SUV off, one of the male suspects jumped in the driver's seat, with the female suspect climbing into the passenger seat. The security guard was still partially inside the SUV as the driver accelerated, dragging the security guard a short distance, DeSpain said.

The SUV collided with two parked cars, injuring the guard as his head banged off the windshield, and he also went to a hospital, DeSpain said.