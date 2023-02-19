After 38 years since the murder of Eleanore Roberts, 73, of Saratoga, the case was closed with both a conviction and sentencing on Thursday.

John A. Sarver, 59, was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Nicholas J. Brazau for the murder of Roberts on Nov. 26, 1984, State Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement released Friday. The judge rules that Sarver will not be eligible for parole until 2043.

A jury found Sarver guilty at the end of an eight-day trial in Nov. 2022, after evidence showed he entered Roberts' home in Saratoga, where he then beat and stabbed Roberts to death with scissors, Kaul said.

The Wood County Sheriff's Department, the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Affairs (DCI), and the Wisconsin State Crime Lab had been investigating this case for 38 years.

Had it not been for the advancement of DNA testing since then and the continuing investigation, the case would have remained cold, Kaul said.

“The conviction and sentence in this case were possible because of the efforts of many people who didn’t give up on holding the person who committed this terrible crime accountable,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul.

