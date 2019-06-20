A police officer was slightly injured and another was spit on while trying to break up a fight involving three women Wednesday night in Downtown Madison.
The three women were arrested at about 10 p.m. in the 100 block of State Street. The women and tentative charges include:
- Lacreesha Anderson, 27, no permanent address, discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing;
- Shacole Burks, 36, no permanent address, battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing and tickets for open intoxicants and possession of drug paraphernalia;
- Nicole Ashford, 23, no permanent address, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing.
"Officers attempted to calm the situation by trying to separate those who were engaged in the dispute, so they could learn why hostilities were escalating," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "Instead of listening to officers, a couple of the women got into a physical altercation with police."
The discharge of bodily fluids charge came when Anderson allegedly spit in the face of an officer while being taken to jail.