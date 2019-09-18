Two women were arrested in a stolen SUV with drugs after a traffic stop on Madison’s Far East Side early Wednesday morning, police reported.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped the stolen Ford Explorer about 3 a.m. Wednesday at 3801 E. Washington Ave., Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
A police dog brought to the scene made a positive alert for drugs on the vehicle, Schaffer said.
The driver, Samantha A. Pritzkow, 28, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, several counts of bail jumping, including four felony counts, and possession of drug paraphernalia. There also were six warrants for Pritzkow’s arrest, Pritzkow said.
Her passenger, Alyssa A. Koelsch, 35, of Portage, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant.
The Explorer was reported stolen on Sept. 9 in Madison.
