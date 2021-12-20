Woman's body found in Far East Side home 2 months after her death; man charged with homicide

He said he was sure she was alive on July 21 and July 22 because he called her on July 22 from the motel where he was staying with Albrecht about going to Mount Olympus in Wisconsin Dells. But he also added he last saw her on July 22, when he and Albrecht went to her home but said he only went as far as the front entry.

He said again that he and Albrecht went to McCollough's house on July 23 to pick up his clothes and found everything smashed up, and no sign of McCollough. But he later corrected himself again and said he didn't see the home all smashed up until Sept. 4, after he got out of jail and went to McCollough's house with a U-Haul.

Raether also claimed he felt fine when he went to jail in July, despite what he told Albrecht on the phone. But confronted with his jail call statements about injuries, Raether then said McCollough attacked him and he defended himself. He also said that happened on July 22, when Albrecht was there with him. He said he didn't tell police that earlier because he was "protecting (McCollough) because I don't want you guys to have that image that that's what she did," he said. "But she was alive. I ran out of the house because she was doing that."

He said McCollough attacked him with a rubber mallet and also used it to smash things in the house.