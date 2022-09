Woman yells to scare away man who groped her Downtown, Madison police say

A woman yelled to scare away a man who groped her Downtown on Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of North Bassett Street and West Mifflin Street, police spokesperson Hunter Lisko said in a statement.

A 20-year-old woman told police she was walking near the intersection when she felt someone approach her from the rear who inappropriately groped her. She yelled and the man fled, Lisko said.

Numerous people came outside when the woman yelled and she was able to return to her residence and contact police, Lisko said.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall, who was wearing a gray and black camouflage hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark colored pants, Lisko said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.