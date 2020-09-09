Woman with loaded handgun stopped by TSA at Appleton International Airport

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration from taking a loaded handgun onto a plane at the Appleton International Airport Friday, the agency reported Wednesday.

A TSA officer found the loaded .38-caliber handgun in the lining of the woman's carry-on bag at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the TSA. A deputy with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to the security checkpoint and took possession of the weapon.

The agency has the right to issue a civil penalty to passengers who have guns with them at security checkpoints, and a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint starts at $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on circumstances. The penalty also applies to those with a permit to carry a concealed weapon because firearms are not allowed in the passenger section of a plane.