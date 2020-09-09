 Skip to main content
Woman with loaded handgun stopped by TSA at Appleton International Airport
Woman with loaded handgun stopped by TSA at Appleton International Airport

Loaded handgun found by TSA

The loaded handgun found by a TSA officer in a female passenger's carry-on bag at Appleton International Airport on Friday. 

 TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

A woman was stopped by the Transportation Security Administration from taking a loaded handgun onto a plane at the Appleton International Airport Friday, the agency reported Wednesday

A TSA officer found the loaded .38-caliber handgun in the lining of the woman's carry-on bag at around 7:30 a.m. Friday, according to the TSA. A deputy with the Outagamie County Sheriff's Office responded to the security checkpoint and took possession of the weapon. 

The agency has the right to issue a civil penalty to passengers who have guns with them at security checkpoints, and a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint starts at $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on circumstances. The penalty also applies to those with a permit to carry a concealed weapon because firearms are not allowed in the passenger section of a plane. 

TSA Wisconsin Federal Security Director Mark Lendvay said in a statement passengers who want to travel with a firearm, which is only allowed in checked baggage if it is packed correctly and declared at the check-in counter, should first check with their airline and TSA regulations before coming to the airport because firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

"Under no circumstances should a passenger bring a firearm to an airport security checkpoint," Lendvay said.

There were 4,432 firearms found in carry-on bags at security checkpoints across the U.S. in 2019, averaging some 12.1 per day, which was 5% more than the 4,239 firearms found in 2018. Of the firearms found at checkpoints in 2019, 87% of them were loaded. 

