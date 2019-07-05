A Janesville woman was arrested early Thursday morning for her alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense, with an unrestrained six-year-old child in the back seat.
Tavia St. John, 44, was taken to the Rock County Jail following her arrest at about 2:20 a.m., police said.
The incident started at about 2:15 a.m., when an officer reported the squad car was almost struck by a vehicle making a wide turn from Randall Avenue onto Milwaukee Street.
"The vehicle crossed the center line, and then accelerated at a high rate of speed east on Milwaukee Street," said Sgt. Dean Sukus. "The car eventually was stopped at Sauk Drive."
The officer making the stop approached the car and saw the child in the back seat.
"The driver displayed signs of impairment and admitted to having five drinks," Sukus said. "She failed field sobriety tests and blew an .18 on a portable breath test."
The legal limit in Wisconsin is .08.
