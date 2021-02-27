 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman who went missing from UW children's hospital found safe in Illinois
0 comments
alert

Woman who went missing from UW children's hospital found safe in Illinois

{{featured_button_text}}
UW-Madison police squad (copy)
UW-MADISON POLICE DEPARTMENT

A woman who went missing from UW's American Family Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon was found safe in Illinois Saturday, UW-Madison police said. 

Chandra L. Johnson, 48, was found safe in Pulaski County, Illinois by local law enforcement, police said.

Johnson left the hospital on foot at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. UW-Madison police asked the public for help finding Johnson, who has several medical issues and is not from the area.

Police thanked law enforcement partners and the community for helping find Johnson.

Charged, tried and acquitted: Read the State Journal's coverage of the Quintez Cephus trial

Former UW-Madison football player Quintez Cephus was acquitted Aug. 2, 2020, of two sexual assault charges stemming from an incident April 22, 2018, at his apartment involving two women. In the wake of the allegations, Cephus was suspended from the football team and subsequently expelled from the university. Here's a look back at coverage of the case.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics