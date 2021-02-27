Woman who went missing from UW children's hospital found safe in Illinois

A woman who went missing from UW's American Family Children's Hospital Tuesday afternoon was found safe in Illinois Saturday, UW-Madison police said.
Chandra L. Johnson, 48, was found safe in Pulaski County, Illinois by local law enforcement, police said.
Johnson left the hospital on foot at around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. UW-Madison police asked the public for help finding Johnson, who has several medical issues and is not from the area.
Police thanked law enforcement partners and the community for helping find Johnson.
