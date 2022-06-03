Woman who struck man, 2-year-old daughter with car pleads guilty to reckless endangerment

A Sun Prairie woman who struck her daughter and the girl's father with a car in December pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of reckless endangerment, along with a charge of causing injury by intoxicated driving.

Under a plea agreement, prosecutors will seek no more than eight years in prison and five years of extended supervision for Alicia L. Walker, 36, who struck the man and the child during an incident at a parking lot in Sun Prairie that happened after a disagreement about money, according to court documents.

With her guilty pleas to two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and intoxicated driving, Walker would face up to 27 years of combined prison and extended supervision when she is sentenced on Sept. 2 by Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor.

But in a letter sent to Taylor last month, the man wrote that he doesn't believe Walker intended to strike anyone and was "completely above and beyond not being in her right mind" when the incident happened because of drug use. He asked that she not be sent to prison but allowed to again be a presence in the lives of their children.

A criminal complaint states he told police in December that he thought Walker acted intentionally.

Walker will remain in the Dane County Jail until she is sentenced, Taylor ruled, and will be allowed to have contact with the man. But Taylor said she will wait until she receives information from Child Protective Services before deciding whether video visits with her children will be allowed.

According to the criminal complaint, the man told police immediately after the Dec. 2 incident that he was driving with Walker and the three children. He said Walker was "flipping out" asking him for money when they were at Walmart and while he was driving.

He said he stopped the car and took the three children, all under age 5, and began walking, the complaint states. He said he tried to call friends or a social worker to pick them up. As they walked, he said, he saw Walker, now in the driver's seat of the car, first following them in the car, then coming at them. He said he grabbed their 2-year-old daughter and pushed the other two children out of the way before he was struck by the car.

The girl slipped from his hands, he said, and she ended up next to the car's front passenger side tire, under the car's front bumper, while his leg was pinned under the car. He was treated for a broken leg, the complaint states. The girl was not seriously injured.

As part of the plea agreement, two other counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, one for each of the other children who were not struck, were dismissed, along with a second count of causing injury by intoxicated driving.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.