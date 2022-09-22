Woman who ran over partner, almost hit her 2-year-old daughter, sentenced to 2 years in prison

A Sun Prairie woman who last year drove into her partner, pinning his leg beneath a car tire, and barely missed running over her 2-year-old daughter was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday but could be released sooner if she successfully completes drug treatment.

Alicia L. Walker, 36, was high on multiple drugs when she drove a Ford Fusion into her partner, Aaron Blacks, and three children on Dec. 2 because she was angry with Blacks for not giving her money, prosecutors have said.

Blacks was able to push two of the children, ages 2 and 4, out of the way, but a 2-year-old girl ended up underneath the car and suffered abrasions to her face and leg, assistant district attorney Tracy McMiller said at Walker's sentencing hearing.

Walker pleaded guilty June 3 to two felony counts of recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and one misdemeanor count of causing injury while driving under the influence.

Blacks on Thursday told Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor that despite suffering a broken leg in the attack, he believed Walker had taken responsibility for it and wanted her released on probation so she could come home.

"I've been hearing the word 'reunification,'" he said, "which is lovely."

The two have been together more than a decade, he said, and their children miss their mother.

Walker, who has a long criminal record related to her long history of drug abuse, told Taylor that what she did and being separated from her children during the nearly 10 months she's been in the Dane County Jail were "the worse possible thing in the world" but that "I'm not a monster" and "I just don't want you to think that I'm this horrible person."

A sentencing memo on Walker from the state Public Defender's office detailed Walker's troubled upbringing in a home where her mother was an addict and her father was abusive and often in trouble with the law. During an earlier stint in prison, her daughter died from an overdose at the hands of her mother, who had been caring for the child, the report said.

"You did not get what you needed and deserved as a child and I am so very sorry for that," Taylor told Walker, but the case was too serious to sentence her to probation.

She ordered Walker to complete drug treatment while in prison, noting that if she does, she could be eligible for early release.

"You hurt (your children) when they see you using drugs," Taylor said. "They need you to be sober."

According to prosecutors and the criminal complaint in the case:

Blacks told police that on the day of the attack, Walker picked him up from work while intoxicated. He then took the wheel and they went to pick up the children and to Walmart, during which she was "flipping out" and asking him for money.

He eventually stopped in traffic, took the children out of the car and began walking and told investigators he tried to call friends or a social worker to pick them up.

As they walked, he said, he saw Walker, now in the driver's seat of the car, first following them, then coming at them. He said he grabbed their 2-year-old daughter and pushed the other two children out of the way before he was struck by the car.

The girl slipped from his hands, he said, and she ended up next to the car's front passenger side tire, under the car's front bumper, while his leg was pinned under the car.

Walker will also have to complete four years of extended supervision once released from prison.