Woman who had been painting outdoor scene found dead in Fox River, Green Lake County authorities say

A woman who had been painting an outdoor scene was found dead in the Fox River in the town of St. Marie on Saturday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office reported.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported that they could not find a 35-year-old woman who was outdoors with her two dogs near the Fox River off of Huckleberry Road, Chief Deputy Sheriff Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a report.

The woman’s hat was located on ice at the edge of the river near where she had been painting an outdoor scene, Vande Kolk said.

The emergency response included a hovercraft, a drone, rescue boats, all-terrain vehicles and rescue divers. About two hours after the 911 call, the woman was located dead in the river downstream about three-quarters of a mile from where she had been painting, Vande Kolk said.

One of the dogs was rescued by the caller, but the other was not recovered, Vande Kolk said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office, Vande Kolk said.

The responders included fire/rescue units from Princeton, Berlin, Green Lake, and Markesan, EMS units from Berlin, and drone units from the Marquette County and Green Lake County sheriff's offices.