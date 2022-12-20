 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman who died in town of Dunn car fire identified

Police lights
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died in the Dec. 9 car fire south of McFarland as Mary L. Frahm, 73, of McFarland, Chief Dane County medical examiner Dr. Agnieszka Rogalska said.

Frahm was reportedly driving near the intersection of Highways 51 and AB near Lake Kegonsa at around 11:30 a.m. when her vehicle caught fire after crashing.

Despite EMS and fire department services arriving at the scene, Frahm was pronounced dead at the scene.

Frahm's death is still under investigation by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office and the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

