Woman who crashed car into local business arrested for alleged first OWI

A woman was arrested after she crashed her car into a Middleton business Thursday afternoon, police said.

Michele Virnig, 64, of Middleton after she lost control of her car and crashed it into Hart DeNoble Builders at 7923 Airport Road at around 2:10 p.m., Middleton police said.

Virnig had consumed alcohol before operating her vehicle, Sgt. Michael Wood said. Officers administered field sobriety tests and Virnig was arrested for an alleged first drunken driving offense.

Wood said four people were treated for minor injuries on scene. A damage estimate was not available Thursday night. The crash is currently under investigation.

