Woman who attacked Madison teacher gets probation

A woman who attacked a teacher at a Madison elementary school in 2019 pleaded guilty in the case Monday, but will avoid a felony conviction if she completes a year of probation and anger-management and parenting classes, and writes a letter of apology to the teacher.
Lacandis Walker, 34, of Madison, told Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz that she didn't go to Orchard Ridge Elementary on Dec. 11, 2019, looking to get into a fight, but was unhappy with the school's treatment of her special-needs daughter and felt "brushed off" by the staff member when she got there.
"I know what I did wasn't right," she told Berz, but contended she isn't a bad person and hadn't been in trouble with the law before.
Berz agreed to go along with the plea agreement between Walker and the district attorney's office but called Walker's behavior "frankly shocking."
"Without teachers, our children would run around ignorant and unemployable," she said. "So the value of teachers cannot be overstated."
The victim — who according to the criminal complaint in the case was punched, pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked in the torso — tearfully told the court by phone that she hasn't been able to work in a school since the attack and remembers it "everyday as if it was yesterday."
"My life is forever changed," she said, and she's experiencing money problems as a result of the incident and that while her physical injuries cleared up in about a week, the emotional scars endure.
Still, she said she was fine with the plea agreement.
Under that agreement, Walker pleaded guilty to a felony count of battery to a school district officer and to misdemeanor battery.
A formal conviction on the felony, however, was withheld and if she completes the terms of her probation, the felony will be dismissed.
Walker, a single mother of five children who works as a certified nursing assistant, moved her children out of the Madison School District after the incident and sought counseling last year, her attorney said.
The victim in the case is seeking more than $29,000 in restitution. A hearing on that matter was set for Jan. 24.
