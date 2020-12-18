Woman watches thief steal her car while it warms up outside West Side business, Madison police say

A woman watched a thief steal her car while it warmed up outside a West Side business on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

The woman told police that she was warming up her car shortly after 6 a.m. in the 400 block of South Yellowstone Drive when she watched a white 4-door KIA with tinted windows and its headlights off pull into a parking spot next to her car, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

When she saw two young men exit the Kia and climb into her 2017 Jeep Cherokee Latitude, she ran out and yelled, "What are you guys doing?" but the suspects didn't respond as both cars took off toward Mineral Point Road and she called 911, Grigg said.

