A woman was ‘fearing for my life’ when she was attacked in the 100 block of West Mifflin Street Downtown on Tuesday night by a woman who had pepper spray and a knife, Madison police reported.
The 28-year-old woman sought refuge by running up to a UW-Madison police car that was operating in the area, and Madison police officers soon arrived to take the suspect into custody, and talk with the woman who reported the attack, Madison police public information officer Joel Despain reported.
That woman, who was crying and visibly shaking, told police she and the suspect have had a long dispute and they ran into each other last night near the Capitol Square and began arguing. She said she was trying to keep the peace, but the suspect wanted a fight, Despain said.
The woman said she was punched multiple times and ran when the suspect pulled out pepper spray. She said the suspect chased her and at some point produced a knife. She told police she was "fearing for my life," believing the suspect was going to "do something terrible to me" before the UW police squad pulled into the area, Despain said.
Arriving Madison officers recovered the pepper spray and knife, and arrested Miracle L. Lloyd, 41, of Madison, on tentative charges of battery while armed, carrying a concealed knife, disorderly conduct, and being a felon in possession of pepper spray.