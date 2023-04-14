The woman Madison police say is responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash in February was out on bail at the time for another hit-and-run last year for which she was subsequently convicted.

Tiambra I. Walker, 21, was referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on charges of hit-and-run causing death and homicide by intoxicated driving in the Feb. 15 crash that killed 66-year-old Stephen G. Fleck and his dog on Madison’s Southwest Side, police said Thursday.

Online court records show that at the time, Walker was out on $3,000 bail after being charged on March 2, 2022, with four counts of hit and run involving injury. On Monday, she pleaded guilty to two of those counts and was sentenced by Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds to nine months of home confinement with work-release privileges.

Walker is not listed as in custody at the Dane County Jail and county and police officials did not immediately respond Thursday afternoon when asked if she’d been arrested.

Fleck, of Madison, died in the crash at about 9:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Schroeder Road near Struck Street. There were no eyewitnesses to the crash, but using surveillance camera images, police later said the car involved was a blue 2008-12 Chevy Malibu with heavy damage to the front end and windshield. It was recovered as of March 10, police said.

Police say there was a toddler in Walker’s vehicle at the time of the crash, and that more than 60 officers, detectives, sergeants, investigators, commanders and civilian staff helped with this investigation that led to Walker.

Court records also show that Walker, who lists addresses in Madison and Chicago, was convicted of misdemeanor driving a vehicle without its owner’s consent in 2020. She also was sentenced to home confinement with work-release privileges in that case but had those privileges revoked in June, with a note in her file saying she has a “pattern of absconding/running away.”

She also has convictions from 2020 for retail theft.