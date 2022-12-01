Woman walking dog on Far East Side injured when hit by car in crosswalk, Madison police say

A woman walking her dog on the Far East Side on Tuesday was hit by a car and injured, Madison police reported.
The woman was hit in the crosswalk of the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
A passerby provided aid to the woman until EMS arrived and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, Fryer said.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Fryer said.
The incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.
Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021
From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.
Edgewood High School's football team was in the WIAA playoffs when it was disqualified for having an ineligible player.
This was one of the more unusual cases I covered this year.
East High School business teacher David Kruchten, explained himself in a letter to U.S. District Judge James Peterson before his sentencing.
Amid days covering unspeakable tragedy, it was a wonderful diversion to meet Alan Crossley, a volunteer with Wheels for Winners.
A state Supreme Court decision put the drunken driving homicide case against Dawn Prado, pending since 2015, back on the Dane County docket.