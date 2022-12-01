 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman walking dog on Far East Side injured when hit by car in crosswalk, Madison police say

Police squad car lights

A woman walking her dog on the Far East Side on Tuesday was hit by a car and injured, Madison police reported.

The woman was hit in the crosswalk of the intersection of Cottage Grove Road and Vernon Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

A passerby provided aid to the woman until EMS arrived and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of her injuries, Fryer said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Fryer said.

The incident remains under investigation, Fryer said.

