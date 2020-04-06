Woman turns test drive into theft of man’s car, Madison police say

-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
A woman who expressed interest in buying a Madison man’s car instead stole it, Madison police reported.
Using Facebook Marketplace in an effort to sell his 2012 Audi Q5, the man met the would-be buyer in the parking lot of West Towne Mall about 3 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.
The woman wished to take a test-drive prior to buying the car, the owner agreed, and the woman drove off in the Audi and never came back, DeSpain said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.