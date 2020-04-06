You are the owner of this article.
Woman turns test drive into theft of man’s car, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A woman who expressed interest in buying a Madison man’s car instead stole it, Madison police reported.

Using Facebook Marketplace in an effort to sell his 2012 Audi Q5, the man met the would-be buyer in the parking lot of West Towne Mall about 3 p.m. Sunday, police spokesman Joel DeSpain reported.

The woman wished to take a test-drive prior to buying the car, the owner agreed, and the woman drove off in the Audi and never came back, DeSpain said.

