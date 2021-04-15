Woman turns self in, man arrested in Southwest Side shooting of woman, Madison police say

A woman turned herself in and a man was arrested for a Southwest Side shooting Tuesday that resulted in a woman being taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Madison police reported.
Siara Q. Williams, 19, turned herself in to police on Wednesday and was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.
Steven L. Price Jr., 24, was located and arrested Tuesday night during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Island Drive on the West Side. Price was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony bail jumping and party to a crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Grigg said.
Several callers reported gunshots just before 2:50 p.m. and police found a 22-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Gilbert Road, Grigg said.
Large fight preceding reported gunshots tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Large fight, apparent gunshot sounds draw Madison police to North Side parking lot
Milwaukee man arrested after breaking down door, assaulting woman in Elkhorn, authorities say
Sex offender wanted in Iowa arrested in Monona hotel, authorities say
Man asks teens for time, robs them at gunpoint on East Side, Madison police say
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say
Rider pulls knife on cab driver at end of trip, Madison police say
Milwaukee homicide suspect arrested on East Side of Madison, police say
Man arrested after using racial slurs, threatening to kill police officers during multiple phone calls
Man charged with second child sexual assault, ignoring no-contact order set in first assault case
Sun Prairie police arrest man found unresponsive behind the wheel with 2 children in car
The two who were arrested and the woman who was shot knew other, Grigg said.
The department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the ongoing investigation, Grigg said.
Officials and activists suspect an uptick in gun violence in Madison comes from a combination of hot weather and people living with chronic poverty, stress and trauma compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Department of Justice is investigating a crash Tuesday night in which the driver was killed after the vehicle clipped one house and ran into another in McFarland shortly after a police officer tried to pull the vehicle over for speeding.