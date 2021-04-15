 Skip to main content
Woman turns self in, man arrested in Southwest Side shooting of woman, Madison police say
A woman turned herself in and a man was arrested for a Southwest Side shooting Tuesday that resulted in a woman being taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Madison police reported.

Siara Q. Williams, 19, turned herself in to police on Wednesday and was taken to the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Steven L. Price Jr., 24, was located and arrested Tuesday night during a traffic stop in the 300 block of Island Drive on the West Side. Price was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony bail jumping and party to a crime of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, Grigg said.

Several callers reported gunshots just before 2:50 p.m. and police found a 22-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Gilbert Road, Grigg said.

The two who were arrested and the woman who was shot knew other, Grigg said.

The department's Violent Crime Unit is leading the ongoing investigation, Grigg said.

