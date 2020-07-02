Woman turns herself in for North Side shooting death of man, Madison police say

A Madison woman turned herself in Thursday for the North Side shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Wednesday, Madison police said.
Heaven A. Grant, 22, was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide.
Authorities had not released the name of the man killed.
Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Grant approached detectives investigating the shooting scene Thursday morning and said she was the shooter.
Grant told police she had recently broken up with the man and he spotted her driving Wednesday and began following her car, DeSpain said.
Grant said she drove into a parking lot on East Bluff — a short road and parking lot that provides access to condominiums, where the man got out of the car in which he was a passenger, DeSpain said. Words were exchanged, Grant said, and she shot the man just as he was getting into her vehicle, DeSpain said.
Grant said she drove away, and the man ended up back in the car he had been riding in with at least one other person, DeSpain said. The driver of that car stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue after seeing firefighters in the area and going to them for medical help.
Police said they found the passenger dead inside the car.
Maple Bluff Fire Department Assistant Chief Derek Weum said crews from Maple Bluff, Waunakee, Monona and the town of Madison were responding to a report of a structure fire in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue that turned out to be an electrical issue.
Weum declined to comment on the condition of the man who was shot and what, if any, treatment was provided when the driver contacted the fire crews.
Wednesday’s shooting came on the heels of another homicide Tuesday night in which a man was shot at a Far East Side hotel in what police described as a targeted shooting.
The killing follow a month in which there’s been an explosion of shootings, often between moving vehicles, throughout the city and in Fitchburg and Sun Prairie.
In some cases, people have been hit but not seriously injured. In many others, witnesses reported seeing gunmen firing multiple rounds that have hit cars and houses.
In June alone, police responded to at least 20 incidents, including five shootings in two days in Madison and Sun Prairie.
The killings are the fifth and sixth homicides in Madison in 2020.
On Jan. 18, Antonio R. Stidhum, 20, of Chicago, was found shot to death inside an apartment at 1905 McKenna Blvd. on the city’s West Side.
There were four homicides in the city in 2019.
