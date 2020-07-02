Woman turns herself in for North Side shooting death of man, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Madison woman turned herself in Thursday for the North Side shooting death of a 25-year-old man on Wednesday, Madison police said.

Heaven A. Grant, 22, was arrested on a tentative charge of first-degree reckless homicide.

Authorities had not released the name of the man killed.

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Grant approached detectives investigating the shooting scene Thursday morning and said she was the shooter.

Grant told police she had recently broken up with the man and he spotted her driving Wednesday and began following her car, DeSpain said.

Grant said she drove into a parking lot on East Bluff — a short road and parking lot that provides access to condominiums, where the man got out of the car in which he was a passenger, DeSpain said. Words were exchanged, Grant said, and she shot the man just as he was getting into her vehicle, DeSpain said.

Grant said she drove away, and the man ended up back in the car he had been riding in with at least one other person, DeSpain said. The driver of that car stopped in the 400 block of North Sherman Avenue after seeing firefighters in the area and going to them for medical help.