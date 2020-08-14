Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say

A Madison woman was arrested Wednesday after being caught rolling a shopping cart full of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen items from JCPenney at East Towne Mall Wednesday, Madison police said.
Kishuna McBlackwell, 27, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of felony retail theft and bail jumping, according to the Madison Police Department.
Officers stopped McBlackwell around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday outside of the JCPenney at 135 East Towne Way because the shopping cart was filled with merchandise, mostly women's clothing that was still on hangers and not in bags.
A JCPenney store manager valued the items at nearly $4,000.
Gun violence tops recent notable crimes in Madison area
Dozens of shots fired by multiple assailants at West Side Madison park; 3 people hit
Judge declines to toss charges against 2 women in attack on state senator
Madison police investigate 2 different shootings on East Side Friday and Saturday
Woman attacked while out for run on Capital City Trail, Fitchburg police say
White man arrested after making 'racially derogatory' comments to 2 Black teen girls, Madison police say
Bail for Madison man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter is set at $1 million
Man tries to burglarize home by throwing brick through window, Madison police say
Woman seriously injured in T-bone crash on East Washington Avenue, Madison police say
Police looking for man involved in Middleton hit-and-run
Man arrested after fighting, yelling homophobic slurs at bar-goers, Madison police say
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.