Woman tries to steal $4,000 of merchandise from JCPenney at East Towne Mall, police say

A Madison woman was arrested Wednesday after being caught rolling a shopping cart full of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen items from JCPenney at East Towne Mall Wednesday, Madison police said.

Kishuna McBlackwell, 27, of Madison, was arrested on tentative charges of felony retail theft and bail jumping, according to the Madison Police Department.

Officers stopped McBlackwell around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday outside of the JCPenney at 135 East Towne Way because the shopping cart was filled with merchandise, mostly women's clothing that was still on hangers and not in bags.

A JCPenney store manager valued the items at nearly $4,000.

