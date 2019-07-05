A Madison woman who allegedly put a lit cigarette lighter up to a car's gasoline intake was prevented by a police officer from setting the car and anything else on fire, during a disturbance Thursday night.
Monique Lemon, 38, was taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of second-degree reckless endangering safety, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing an officer, Madison police said.
Officers were dispatched to the Citgo station at 1423 Northport Drive at about 11:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a person creating a disturbance.
"When the first officer arrived on scene in the crowded parking lot, several people directed the officer to Lemon, who was in the parking lot, cursing loudly," said public information officer Joseph Buccellato.
People told the officer Lemon had been kicking vehicles and attempting to start fights with other gas station customers.
"As the officer approached Lemon, she was seen holding a cigarette lighter with the flame exposed," Buccellato said. "She then walked toward a man standing next to his vehicle, pumping gas."
Lemon allegedly threatened to burn the man, and came within feet of the man and his gas tank.
"She was seen holding the lighter close to the fuel tank while leaning away from the tank, as if she were attempting to ignite a fire while shielding herself from the potential ignition," Buccellato said.
The officer was able to diffuse the situation and take Lemon into custody, but she tried to pull away, while another person in the lot identified as a relative of Lemon also came into the scene and tried to pull her away from the officer, but was not successful.