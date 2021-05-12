Woman to plead guilty in attempted arson fires Downtown

A second person charged with attempting to set fire to two Downtown buildings following a protest over police brutality last summer has agreed to plead guilty to one of the attempted arson charges against her.
In a plea agreement all but identical to one filed earlier this week for her co-defendant, Anessa Fierro, 28, of Madison, agreed to plead guilty to attempted arson for attempting to set fire to Chalmers Jewelers, 501 E. Washington Ave., early on Aug. 25, according to the agreement, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison.
Like the agreement filed on Monday for co-defendant Willie T. Johnson, 46, of Madison, it allows a conditional guilty plea, letting Fierro withdraw her guilty plea if a legal issue over the federal arson statute is ruled in her favor at a later date.
Fierro and Johnson were charged with attempting to set fires at Chalmers and at Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, located across the street, following a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer. Both were identified using surveillance video smashing glass and pouring a liquid believed to be gasoline into the buildings, then attempting to ignite it, according to court documents.
While the businesses are not identified by name in the charging documents, they are easily identifiable in photographs filed as part of the documents.
The attempted arson charge carries up to 20 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of five years in prison. No dates for plea hearings for either Johnson or Fierro have been set.
Motions filed by attorneys for Fierro and Johnson argue that the arson charges should have been prosecuted in state court, not federal court, because the federal arson statute exceeds Congress’ authority to regulate interstate commerce and encroaches on the authority granted to the states under the 10th Amendment of the Constitution.