Woman to plead guilty in attempted arson fires Downtown

A second person charged with attempting to set fire to two Downtown buildings following a protest over police brutality last summer has agreed to plead guilty to one of the attempted arson charges against her.

In a plea agreement all but identical to one filed earlier this week for her co-defendant, Anessa Fierro, 28, of Madison, agreed to plead guilty to attempted arson for attempting to set fire to Chalmers Jewelers, 501 E. Washington Ave., early on Aug. 25, according to the agreement, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Madison.

Like the agreement filed on Monday for co-defendant Willie T. Johnson, 46, of Madison, it allows a conditional guilty plea, letting Fierro withdraw her guilty plea if a legal issue over the federal arson statute is ruled in her favor at a later date.