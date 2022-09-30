 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman tells staff her boyfriend will kill her if she doesn’t rob store, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A woman told staff at a Near West Side store Friday morning that her boyfriend would kill her if she didn’t rob the store, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, the woman entered Kwik Trip, 3401 University Ave., and said her boyfriend was outside with a gun and was going to kill her if she did not rob the store, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Staff told police they did not see a gun and did not give any money to the woman, who fled on foot, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

