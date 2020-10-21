Woman tells police road rager followed her for miles on Beltline, displayed handgun

A woman said a road rager followed her for miles on the westbound Beltline Monday night before displaying a handgun, Madison police reported.
The 24-year-old woman told police the incident began around 7:30 p.m. near Stoughton Road and the Beltline and that the suspect drove very aggressively and continued following her as she neared the exit to Whitney Way from the Beltline, Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a statement.
The woman said the suspect displayed a handgun as she exited, before continuing west on the Beltline, Blackamore said.
The suspect vehicle was described as a newer white Chevrolet Malibu.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
