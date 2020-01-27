You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woman tells Madison police her rental car, purse stolen at gunpoint at Southeast Side bar

Woman tells Madison police her rental car, purse stolen at gunpoint at Southeast Side bar

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A woman told Madison police a gunman stole her purse and rental car early Sunday morning at a Southeast Side bar.

The 35-year-old Madison woman told police she was in the parking lot of Reverend Jim's Roadhouse, 6402 Millpond Road, shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when the gunman pushed her down, stole her purse, and drove off in her Enterprise rental car, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The woman, who was not injured, said the gunman was with an accomplice who fled in a different car, DeSpain said.

Hit-and-run turned homicide, West Side homicide top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics