Woman tells Madison police her rental car, purse stolen at gunpoint at Southeast Side bar

A woman told Madison police a gunman stole her purse and rental car early Sunday morning at a Southeast Side bar.
The 35-year-old Madison woman told police she was in the parking lot of Reverend Jim's Roadhouse, 6402 Millpond Road, shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday when the gunman pushed her down, stole her purse, and drove off in her Enterprise rental car, a black 2019 Dodge Charger, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The woman, who was not injured, said the gunman was with an accomplice who fled in a different car, DeSpain said.
