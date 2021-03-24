Woman taken to hospital after trying to rescue pets from Cambridge house fire, Sheriff's Office says

A woman is expected to make a "full recovery" after going into a house fire Wednesday morning in Cambridge in an attempt to rescue the family pets, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Cambridge Fire Department firefighters and deputies were alerted by a neighbor shortly before 6:30 a.m. about a house fire in the village, Sheriff's Office Lt. Chris Moore said in a statement.

When emergency responders arrived at the house, 102 N. Pleasant St., the only occupant — a 39-year-old woman — had gone back into the home to try and rescue her pets, Moore said. She was taken to safety, evaluated for smoke inhalation and brought to a local hospital, Moore said, and is expected to make a "full recovery."

He said the family pets "appear unharmed" from a fire believed to have started on the top floor of the two-story house. A majority of the house is intact, but there was no damage estimate available, according to Moore.

Moore said the Sheriff's Office is reminding homeowners and landlords to have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on every level of a home; to develop and practice emergency evacuation plans; and if a fire does happen, to leave immediately and not go back in.

