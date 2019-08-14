State Street Shooting

Law enforcement personnel investigate the scene of a reported shooting on the 200 block of State Street Wednesday.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the top of State Street Wednesday afternoon, Madison police said. 

The shooting occurred inside of an SUV around 2:40 p.m. on the 200 block of State Street, police said. 

Officers detained a man who the woman knew after the shooting occurred, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said. 

The man pulled up on State Street in a Ford SUV, and the woman got into the vehicle. The man shot the woman while both were inside of the SUV, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

“We don’t know if this was an intentional act or accidental at this point," DeSpain said.

The woman sustained a "serious gunshot wound" to her torso area, DeSpain said. She was conscious and talking while she was being taken to the hospital. 

Officers took the man into custody and recovered the gun, DeSpain said. 

The 200 block of State Street was closed as police investigated the incident. 

This story will be updated.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.