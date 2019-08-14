State Street Shooting

Officers investigate a shooting on the 200 block of State Street Wednesday. A woman in her 40s sustained a "serious gunshot wound" to her upper torso after she got into an SUV with a man who had come to pick her up, police said.

A woman in her 40s was taken to the hospital after a shooting at the top of State Street Wednesday afternoon, Madison police said. 

The shooting occurred inside an SUV around 2:30 p.m. on the 200 block of State Street. 

Officers detained a man who the woman knew, also in his 40s, after the shooting, and there was no ongoing threat to the public, police said. 

Police spokesman Joel DeSpain said the man pulled up on State Street in a Ford SUV to pick the woman up, and she got into the vehicle. There was a gunshot that hit the woman in the torso while both were inside of the SUV.

“We don’t know if this was an intentional act or accidental at this point," DeSpain said.

The woman sustained a "serious gunshot wound" to her upper torso, but she was conscious and talking while being taken to the hospital, he said.

Officers took the man into custody and recovered a handgun, DeSpain said. 

The 200 block of State Street was closed as police investigated the incident. 

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in a statement that the incident is "deeply concerning." She said her office did not yet have all of the details about the shooting. 

"There are too many handguns on our streets," Rhodes-Conway said. 

She urged the state Legislature to enact stronger gun control laws. 

"I support Governor (Tony) Evers’ efforts to enact common sense measures regarding the purchase and use of firearms in our state and urge the legislature to take action," Rhodes-Conway said. 

