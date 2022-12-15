Woman taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on South Side, Madison police say

A woman was taken to a local hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the South Side on Wednesday night, Madison police reported.

At around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the 47-year-old woman was crossing midblock in the area of Moreland Road near Manor Drive when she was hit by a vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

She was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening, Fryer said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman stayed at the scene and was cooperative. He received a ticket for operating while suspended, Fryer said, adding that the investigation is continuing.

